FREMONT — The June 21 storm that spawned a tornado and straight-line wind in northeast Steuben County could have been much more damaging had it taken aim at more populous areas, says Randy Brown, Steuben County Emergency Management Agency director.
The tornado caused damage in nine specific points heading west to east, says information from the National Weather Service Northern Indiana.
Most critical, Brown said, was where it hit — and didn't hit — in Fremont. There were two points where the tornado hit as an EF0 and and EF1 in town. Luckily, it missed residential areas and stayed away from the populous lake communities.
"We are very lucky that storm did not hit that residential area west of the (Fremont) Middle School," said Brown, who finalized his report on the storm on Thursday. "We got lucky. Can you imagine that (storm) coming through Lake James, Clear Lake, Snow Lake on the ground? We would have had devastating damage."
An EF0 tornado has wind speeds of 65-85 mph while an EF1 has wind speeds between 86-110 mph. The Weather Service estimated, based on a 2-ton air conditioning unit getting blown off a building in Fremont, that the maximum speed of the event was about 100 mph.
The tornado covered a 10.1-mile track that was about the width of a football field and it lasted about 10 minutes.
"We can assume it was on the ground for the entire track," Chris Roller, meteorologist with the Weather Service.
There hasn't been a damage estimate generated, Brown said, but "The strongest damage was in the densely populated area" of Fremont.
One barn south of Clear Lake was destroyed. The only part left standing were reinforced horse stalls.
There weren't any injuries to humans or farm animals.
Brown has requested the Indiana Department of Homeland Security work on collecting damage estimates from residents to determine whether the storm will qualify for federal disaster assistance. Brown said he didn't think the damage would reach that level.
The tornado first made landfall in a wooded area just east of Lane 385 Big Otter Lake, just west of the intersection of S.R. 120 and S.R. 127. At that spot, a Northern Indiana Public Service Co. pole was snapped and numerous trees were destroyed.
"This tornado (then) tracked east hitting the County Meadows Golf Course causing extensive tree damage and destroyed a barn just west of Fremont," said a report from the Weather Service. "The tornado then turned right, tracking through Fremont, south of State Road 120, snapping trees and damaging roofs of several structures. The tornado continued east-southeast across mainly open fields, snapping trees along the way before heavily damaging another barn and destroying several outbuildings on a farm residence south of Clear Lake. The tornado continued toward the Indiana Ohio state line before dissipating in an open field."
The tornado was masked on radar by the extremely heavy rain that accompanied it, Brown said, basically eliminating the ability for the Weather Service to activate emergency warnings. Because the storm was at night, it was also difficult for trained spotters to see any cyclonic activity, so they could not provide Steuben County Communications with the necessary information to manually activate sirens.
"You have to be able to detect it and it was hidden in that torrential rain," Brown said. "That's not an unusual thing."
It is also possible that the tornado did not tower high into the sky, also causing it to evade radar detection, Roller said.
"It may have been the tornado was so low to the ground that the radar wasn't seeing it," Roller said.
The June 21 event was the sixth storm that featured a tornado in Steuben County in Brown's tenure. Of those, there were four in 2018 with three that touched down. In 2019 there was a funnel cloud that formed near Hamilton but it did not hit land. Then there was the June 21 storm. None have caused any injuries or loss of life.
Had the storm been a bit stronger, in the EF2 range (111-135 mph) there most likely would have been much more damage, Brown said.
Brown and officials from the Weather Service weren't able to determine the storm indeed was a tornado until aerial assessments were done using a drone owned by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
"My first thought was down draft micro burst until I saw the damage," Brown said.
The assessment that the storm was a tornado came in hours. Sometimes it takes days of post-storm study to determine the cause of damage.
