ANGOLA — Trine University alumnus and Trustee Keith Turner, co-founder of Metal Technologies Inc., was honored with the university's Pillar of Success Award during the university's annual Touchstone and Homecoming Celebration Dinner on Friday, Sept. 30.
Turner received the award from Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president, following a video presentation featuring images of Turner throughout his lifetime.
Brooks described Turner as "a man of values who keeps his faith and family above all."
"We are so blessed for both Keith and Cindy, their friendship, their loyalty and dedication to Keith's alma mater, and for their leadership and support not only to Trine University, but our region," Brooks said.
In accepting the honor, Turner said he was "surprised and humbled."
"I was reading this morning a little phrase by the psalmist David, 'The learned shine in splendor like the beauty of the sky,' " he said. "Any success I have had has only been associated with those learned persons I've had the opportunity to be around."
Born in Parma, Ohio, and graduating from Valley Forge High School there at 17, Turner came to what was then Tri-State College to study engineering. While at the college, he ran track and was an active member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and Skull and Bones society.
His first job after graduation in 1975 was with Diamond Shamrock Corp. in Cleveland. Thanks to a connection from fellow alumnus Rick L. James, now chair of Trine's Board of Trustees, Turner accepted an engineering position at the Auburn Foundry two years later. He left Auburn Foundry for a few years and went to work for Borg Warner/Auburn Gear as their Plant Manager, returning to Auburn Foundry until 1994 when he and Rick James decided to launch Metal Technologies, Inc.
In 1985, Turner was the recipient of the Innovation in Energy Conservation Award from the U.S. Department of Energy under the Reagan Administration. He is a past member of the Foundry Education Foundation, Trine University Metal Casting Advisory Group and Purdue University Mechanical Engineering Technology Advisory Board.
Keith and his wife Cindy are heavily involved within the community and support numerous organizations including the Steuben County YMCA and the Women's Care Center. Keith has served as an adult and high school youth instructor in the Catholic Church within the Dioceses of Venice, Florida and Fort Wayne- South Bend. In 2015, the Turners were presented with the Monsignor J. William Lester Award for their support of Catholic education in the community.
Keith Turner has served on the Trine Board of Trustees since 2014 and is actively engaged on the Audit, Finance and Investment Committee as well as serving as vice chair of the Campus Planning Committee. Over the years, Keith and Cindy Turner have supported Trine University in a multitude of ways including the Trine Scholarship Fund, scholarship golf outings, the Scholarship Gala, and numerous capital projects.
The Pillar of Success award recognizes individuals for their achievements and accomplishments, leadership, service, philanthropy, commitment to their community and profession, and to Trine University. The award has, in the past, honored alumni, friends, faculty, staff and members of the Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.