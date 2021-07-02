ANGOLA — Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Music Americana has been a tradition leading up to the Fourth of July celebration in Angola.
Today, the 44th performance will take the stage at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts at Trine University with a tribute to area veterans beginning at 6 p.m.
There are approximately 140 veterans in the tribute video that will be played that includes their photograph, name and service information.
Founded by Art and Joan Ryan, Music Americana is a patriotic program full of talent area performers sharing a joy of patriotic performances.
The 2021 show features a variety of acts, with more than 15 slated for the evening that will range from vocal performances to storytelling, instrumental performances and a special appearance by Alyssa Anzelmo and Judah Witmer, winners of Angola’s Got Talent.
The Angola Legion Post 31 Honor Guard will be posting the flags and Angola Mayor Richard Hickman is serving as master of ceremonies for the night.
Each branch of the military will also be recognized during the event, and veterans of each branch in attendance will be asked to stand to be recognized.
Music Americana is coordinated by the 101 Lakes Kiwanis and sponsored by the Steuben County Tourism Bureau. Transportation from parking lots will be provided by STAR Transportation.
There are no seating or mask restrictions at the T. Furth Center currently.
