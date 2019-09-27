Two people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Richard L. Mathis Jr., 24, of the 400 block of Northcrest Road, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a felony charge of theft.
• Jacob M. Nodine, 24, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 400W, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
