Head Start taking applications
FREMONT — Head Start in Steuben and LaGrange counties is now taking applications for fall 2020 enrollment for children ages 3-5.
Children must be 3-5 by Aug. 1 to be eligible. Head Start has centers in Fremont, Angola and LaGrange.
Program options include four or five days a week from 3 1/2 to 6 hours per day.
For more information or an application call 495-4775 or 800-551-9819.
