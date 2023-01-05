ANGOLA — Longtime Angola businessman John Williamson is recuperating from a broken hip and subsequent hip replacement so his business, Touch of Lace, is temporarily closed.
On around Dec. 26 — his memory isn’t clear on the date — Williamson fell in his garage at his home, striking the concrete and breaking his hip.
“The fire truck came, the police cars came. I was totally out of it. They came and got me,” Williamson said from his room in Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
Williamson had hip replacement surgery and is now going through rehabilitation.
“That will take time and rehab to get back to normal,” he said.
In the meantime, Williamson has been working to get his store reopened. Through his employee, Carol Cole, there’s hope that the store will reopen around Jan. 19.
Meanwhile, Williamson, who turns 84 on Jan. 12, is on the mend. He said the fall could have been worse had he not been an active person. He regularly played basketball up until about five years ago.
He also is active still in the community. On Dec. 18 he was one of the voices with the Steuben County Festival Choir and its production of Handel’s “Messiah” at the Furth Center for Performing Arts.
Williamson has been in business in Angola some 57 years.
