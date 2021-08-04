Five people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Coty A. Alaura, 35, of the 100 block of C.R. 61, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Tia M. Barnes, 26, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Cheri R. King, 57, of Lane 587 Lake James, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Karis D. Weaver, 27, of C.R. 105S, arrested at home on a warrant alleging a fugitive warrant.
• James D. Wilson, 39, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on charges of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
