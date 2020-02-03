ANGOLA — A new sign welcoming visitors to the Steuben County lake region was approved by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
The sign is going to be placed at the Interstate 69 interchange at C.R. 200W at entrance/exit 350.
"What we looked for was a spot that was visible from all sides," Commissioner Lynne Liechty said.
Liechty has been working with the Steuben County Tourism Bureau on the project.
The sign will be 3-feet tall by 6-feet wide. It will say, "Welcome to Steuben County Lakes."
The sign is being placed on the corner where the Steuben County Rest Home used to reside. It was razed two years ago.
The sign has cleared hurdles with the Steuben County Plan Commission, which is headed up by Director Clint Knauer.
"I did talk with Clint and he said there would be no problem what soever," Liechty said.
The cost of the sign is $1,920, which Liechty said was being paid by the Tourism Bureau.
Commissioners, the Tourism Bureau and volunteers have been working more than a decade to try to make the C.R. 200W corridor more inviting to visitors.
That county highway carries much of the tourism traffic to Crooked Lake and Lake James, as well as other lakes in Pleasant and Jamestown townships. It also serves as a main thoroughfare to many residents on these lakes.
Another sign matter discussed in Monday's meeting didn't gain the traction of the welcome sign.
There's been discussion for a couple years about putting a sign along I-69 just south of C.R. 200W, advertising the Steuben County Park and the Steuben County Event Center.
However, the digital sign parks Superintendent Frank Charlton inquired about came with a price tag of about $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.