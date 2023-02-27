ANGOLA — Read Across America week kicked off at Hendry Park Elementary School on Monday morning with Angola Mayor Richard Hickman being the first invited reader for the students.
“Hopefully this encourages the kids to read more and find out what life’s like elsewhere,” said Hickman.
The mayor said that he agreed to come and read for the students as he also did a few years prior to before the pandemic. His mother was a teacher for 38 years, and it was pointed out to him early that reading was important.
Hickman added that reading was the cornerstone of all other school activities, such as math and science, and that reading was one of the basic things that everyone would have to be involved in until the rest of their lives.
This year the books that lay before the mayor were “Upside-Down Sid” by Dylan Shearsby, “Jonathan James and the Whatif Monster” by Michelle Nelson-Schmidt, and “Can I Be Your Dog” by Troy Cummings.
Shannon Carpenter, president of the Hendry Park PTO, said some of the books were chosen by the parents and the organizers based on their age appropriateness and to avoid duplication.
Carpenter said that other guest readers for the week include former Hendry Park Principal Lisa Bauer, who will be reading on Tuesday, police officers, who will visit the school on Wednesday, a Trine Education Department representative, who will read to the kids on Thursday, and some of the parents coming on Friday.
Trine educators, said Carpenter, were really excited about reading Dr. Seuss books that were once synonyms with Read Across America.
“On Thursday, we’re going to be doing all Dr. Seuss books,” she said.
Carpenter explained that students from kindergarten through fifth grade participate in reading — several classes of one grade at a time. Then they head back to their class, and the next group comes down, and it continues for about two hours in total.
Hickman said the students were reacting very positively to the reading and that they paid close attention to it, while he himself was trying to show them pictures after each several pages of reading.
The students said that they were excited about the event for three main reasons — it was a way to escape the classroom routines, as Harper Yoder, 11, mentioned, they got to see the mayor for the first time, said Ruby Rizzo, 11, and they enjoyed the reading
“I thought it was super nice,” said Brielle Miller, 11.
Miller said she liked reading very much, especially fiction. She said she enjoyed reading because it helps her to escape the problems of her everyday life and because it helps with learning more words and improving grammar.
Rizzo said she was reading since she was very little, and now she was very good at it. She said she also liked reading fiction books because reading them was like having a movie playing in her mind, and it was also helpful for learning.
Ezra Baskerville, 10, said he liked reading because it could help him win more awards, as well as to expand his vocabulary.
Carpenter said in addition to the Read Across America week they are also doing their read-a-thon this week. The aim of both events, said Carpenter, is to get the students excited about reading and literacy.
“One of the ways that we’re getting our kiddos excited about that is to have a guest reader each day,” said Carpenter.
She explained that an opportunity to see adults in the community outside of the school walls excited about reading gives the students a different perspective on reading as on the activity that is worth investing their time in.
“It sparks that little bit of joy in them, and it helps them to feel important that somebody would take time out of their day to come read with them,” said Carpenter.
She said that it was also an opportunity for the kids to witness that more people loved reading than just their school teachers, and that people in the community in general cared about reading and literacy.
“This week is all about encouraging students to be excited about reading and literacy,” said Carpenter.
