INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana State troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post. Austin Slone and John Streeter, received their patrol cars on Tuesday.
This milestone comes after successfully completing three months in the ISP Field Training Program. The probationary troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in June.
The entire class was issued their Dodge Charger state police cars at the Indiana State Police Museum in Indianapolis.
While at the academy the recruits received 23 weeks of intense training.
Their graduation was the culmination of more than 1,100 hours of training that included criminal law, emergency vehicle operations, firearms and traffic law. The academy training also covered other facets of law enforcement including criminal investigation, crash investigation, self-defense and other general law enforcement related areas of instruction.
These troopers will now begin solo patrol on the Indiana Toll Road.
Slone, 25, is a 2015 graduate or Warsaw High School. Following high school Slone entered the United States Air Force and served four years of active duty. While in the Air Force he earned an associate degree in criminal justice. Slone will patrol the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties.
Streeter, 29, graduated from home schooling in 2012. He went on to attend Trine University earning a degree in business management. Streeter will patrol the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange and Steuben counties.
