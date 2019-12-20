ANGOLA — Tickets for the ninth annual performance of “Messiah” by the Steuben County Festival Choir and Fort Wayne Philharmonic are still available for Sunday's performance.
A 70-voice choir directed by J. Joseph Peters will be joined by members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic in a full orchestra.
The performance begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, in Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 500 W. Maumee St. Tickets priced at $10 each may be purchased at trine.edu/furth
Composed in 1741 by George Frideric Handel, “Messiah” is a time-honored Christmas tradition around the world and remains the most-performed piece of music in the classical repertoire.
This is a great way to top off the holiday season just three days before Christmas with the choir backed by a full orchestra and organ as they present the most performed piece of music in the classical repertoire in a centuries-old tradition.
