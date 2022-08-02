Four arrested on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests by police officers on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• James L. Groseclose, 37, of the 2000 block of Regency Drive, Angola, arrested on Mill Street and North Wayne Street, Angola, on a warrant alleging battery.
• Robert D. Harrington Jr., 52, of the 60 block of West 5th Street, Fremont, arrested on the 6400 block of North Ray Road on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Adam M. Meeks, 43, of the 300 block of North Coldwater Street, Fremont, arrested at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon
• Raquel L. Rowe, 34, of the 1200 block of South Union, Auburn, arrested on the 200 block of Gale Street, Angola, on a warrant alleging perjury.
