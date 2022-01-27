ANGOLA — The Carnegie Public Library, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, will host author Craig Berndt at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, as he discusses his PowerPoint presentation on the four railroads that once served Steuben County.
Berndt, a native of Butler, has spent the last several decades researching the Steuben County area railroads. Throughout his career as an author, Berndt has published books about the electric interurban railroad that previously operated north of Fort Wayne as well as the electric trolley car line that operated between Angola and Lake James.
Berndt is currently working on two additional books.
Most recently, Berndt wrote about the Lake James Line.
Its route spanned just under four miles, and in its brief history, the Lake James Electric Railway had five different owners, but it delivered tens of thousands of people from downtown Angola to a company-owned resort at Lake James.
While working on another book, Butler native and Indiana railroad historian Berndt uncovered information about the Lake James Electric Railway and decided it merited further research.
That research became his third publication.
The Lake James line existed from 1903 to 1919 and was operated from 1904 to 1918, Berndt explained. Total track length was 3.9 miles.
The original intent was to lay tracks from the Indiana-Ohio state line to Lake James and Crooked Lake. At the same time, another company was to be incorporated in Ohio to extend the track to Wauseon. Nothing was ever constructed east of Angola, Berndt said.
The Lake James line — known to many as the Paltytown line — was built by an electric company to connect to a resort it owned, just like the Boyd Park line near Wabash and the Robison Park line northeast of Fort Wayne. The local railroad also owned electric and water plants.
The Paltytown resort at Lake James featured a dance hall, multiple-story hotel, general store, depot and more.
Berndt said the tracks ran down the middle of Maumee Street (U.S. 20), crossing the Fort Wayne & Jackson railroad (today’s Indiana Northeastern) before turning northwest toward Lake James. Later, tracks were built along the southwest part of the Public Square to pick up passengers at the Hotel Hendry.
There were three cars — two bi-directional, electrical-powered and an unpowered car for extra capacity. One of the powered cars featured open bench seats. The second powered car was split between open and enclosed seating, with curtains to enclose the rest of the car.
Those interested in attending Berndt’s presentation at the Carnegie Public Library are asked to bring photos and to share their memories of the county’s railroads. The event is open to the public.
Associate editor Jeff Jones contributed to this report.
