ANGOLA — With two of the heaviest drinking events of the year coming up in March — St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA tournament — the reminder to drive sober or get pulled over comes back from the Tri-County Traffic Safety Partnership.
All throughout March, officers will be conducting overtime patrols and sobriety checkpoints to prevent dangerous and impaired driving.
This is part of a statewide enforcement campaign, funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
“This March, we’re conducting our own full-court press targeting anyone driving under the influence,” said Matt Kling of the Angola Police Department. “As a basketball state, we want everybody watching the tournament to have a good time, but not at the expense of others. It’s simple. If you plan on drinking, don’t drive.”
According to ICJI, in March 2019 there were 433 alcohol-related crashes across Indiana, resulting in 205 injuries and five fatalities. Of those, 65 crashes and one fatality occurred during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend alone.
“St. Patrick’s Day is one of, if not the, biggest drinking days of the year,” said Robert Duckworth, ICJI traffic safety director. “If you’re out celebrating, make the right choice and find a sober driver to get you, and your friends, home safely. Luck won’t keep you out of jail if you’re caught driving under the influence.”
Impaired driving isn’t the only risk on the road in March, according to ICJI.
Dangerous driving, which includes factors such as speeding too fast for weather conditions and aggressive driving, is also a concern and something Tri-County Traffic Safety Partnership officers will be watching for throughout the mobilization.
