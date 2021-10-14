ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Taylor M. Berry, 26, of the 200 block of Henry Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, on a charge of felony possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Michael F. Danning, 35, of the 5200 block of North C.R. 550W, arrested in the 5200 block of North C.R. 550W, on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Alrick L. Deller, 38, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, Fremont, arrested on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ida DeLong, 45, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Justin J. Easterday, 22, of the 900 block of Autumn Hill Drive, Avilla, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony theft of automobile parts.
• James D. Hollifield Jr., 50, of the 3600 block of South C.R. 1000W, Hudson, arrested at home on a charge of felony invasion of privacy.
• Samantha R. Mosley, 29, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested in the 00 block of North S.R. 327, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Kristin M. Parton Ferguson, 31, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, attested at home on a charge misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
