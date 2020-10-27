ANGOLA — Four Seasons Design and Remodeling vice president Lou Salge was recently published in Fine Homebuilding’s Kitchens & Baths.
The national exposure for his Timber-Frame Resurrection project in Ashley outlines the kitchen project from uncovering the existing timber-frame through completion.
Salge takes the reader through the entire process of the remodel.
“Even after exposing the frame, it was hard to tell what we were working with until we had it blasted with dry ice, which removed 150 years’ worth of layered paint, dirt and debris,” Salge said.
Salge spent two years working on this project and it was featured in the Builders Association of Northeast Indiana local Builders Parade in 2019.
“The cornerstone of the project was opening up the original two-story, timber-frame portion of the home, exposing the timbers and making that previously utilitarian area the central feature of the home,” Salge said. “It was an amazing experience for myself and our team and one I enjoyed reliving in this article.”
Salge graduated from Lawrence Technological University with a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and resides in Angola.
To read the entire article online visit https://bit.ly/2TqwBBf.
