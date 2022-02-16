ANGOLA — There’s still time to register for the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce’s next Lunch & Learn program that will be held on Tuesday.
The guest speaker will be a representative of Northeast Indiana Works, who will be presenting labor market information and information about employee retention.
Lunch & Learn will be held on Tuesday, at Sutton’s 160 Event Center, 160 N. Public Square, Angola, starting at noon.
Northeast Indiana Works provides a number of services designed to help employers fill their work forces with skilled, job-ready employees. To learn more about all of these programs, contact a business service representative at the WorkOne Northeast career center.
There is no cost to attend this program unless participants want to have lunch, which is $10 apiece. Registrations are due by Friday in order to determine a head count for lunch.
When registering for a lunch package, indicate what type of sandwich you would like: beef, chicken salad, turkey, ham, vegan or vegetarian. If you need different accommodations for lunch, please let the Chamber office know.
When registering online, you must pay with a credit card upon registration.
If you would prefer to be invoiced, please call the Chamber office at 665-3512 or send an email.
To register online, go to https://bit.ly/3GUQJ4E.
