Trine University Basic Utility Vehicle team members — from left, Braeden Wallen-Frye of Kendallville, Indiana; Wesley Gates of Stilesville, Indiana; Derik Gunthorp of LaGrange, Indiana; Dr. John Liu, faculty advisor; Adam Ellert of Angola, Indiana; and Manuel Urcino of Frankfort, Illinois — used virtual reality technology to design their vehicle, which won first place in competition. Trine will launch a Bachelor of Science in extended reality program this fall, which will prepare students to apply virtual reality and augmented reality technology.