ANGOLA — The second counterfeiting suspect in a week has been arrested and charged in Steuben County.
Isaac R. Stinemetz, 22, of Greenwood, posted $3,000 bail Tuesday for his release from Steuben County Jail. He was arrested Monday morning on a warrant from Steuben Circuit Court alleging one Level 6 felony count of counterfeiting. The charge carries up to a 2 1/2-year prison sentence.
Stinemetz allegedly used a fake $100 bill at a fast food restaurant in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on Jan. 21. The manager of the store called local authorities immediately after the employee at the drive-through window suspected the bill was fraudulent, say court documents. The restaurant has a machine employees can run suspected counterfeit bills through to determine their authenticity.
Angola officers arrived at the restaurant just a minute after the suspect drove away and down Interstate 69. The car was pulled over and the driver interviewed about the alleged fake bill. There was another $100 bill in the console of the vehicle with the same serial number as the one used at the restaurant, say court documents. Numerous smaller bills that appeared to be real were also in the car, says the report filed by Angola Police Detective Joel Otis.
Stinemetz and his passenger both denied any knowledge of the counterfeit $100 bills and said they had been paid the bills in Michigan, say court documents. They were allowed to return to the Indianapolis area, where they said they were from, and the two bills were taken as evidence with charging information provided to the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
The case was filed June 9. Stinemetz was arraigned Monday. A pretrial conference will be held Aug. 17 in Steuben Circuit Court.
Last Wednesday, Zachary D. Lokey, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested and charged with four Level 6 felony counts of counterfeiting after allegedly passing four fake $100 bills at an Angola convenience store on June 15.
(0) comments
