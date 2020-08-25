PLEASANT LAKE — A Pleasant Lake man is charged with three Level 4 felony charges of child exploitation for allegedly downloading child pornography.
Zachary Dawson Fifer, 24, appeared by videoconferencing equipment before Magistrate Randy Coffey Tuesday afternoon. His attorney, Allen Stout, also appeared in the courtroom and waived formal reading of the charges.
Each Level 4 felony carries up to a 12-year prison sentence. Stout told Coffey Fifer was born and raised in Steuben County and employed, and asked for a lenient bail.
“He has no prior history whatsoever including traffic offenses, that I can find,” said Stout.
Coffey set bail at $10,000. Fifer may post a 10% bond — $1,000 — for his release from Steuben County Jail. A condition of his bail is that he view no pornography of any kind.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m. in Steuben Superior Court and a jury trial is currently on the court calendar for Feb. 25.
On Monday, Steuben County Sheriff’s Detective Aaron Meyer interviewed Fifer outside his Pleasant Lake home in the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program van. According to court documents, Fifer haltingly admitted to viewing child pornography and sharing it in an internet chatroom.
Fifer came to Steuben County Sheriff’s Department’s attention following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Aug. 18. He had also been identified by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force through a grand jury subpoena in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, in July.
The investigation allegedly identified 47 pornographic images downloaded by Fifer; 33 of them containing alleged children.
The specific crimes charged in the Steuben County courts relate to images downloaded on July 17, May 7 and April 27. All three of them depicted unclothed girls believed to be between 5 and 10 years old, say court documents.
Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website at missingkids.com/cybertipline, said a news release from the Indiana State Police.
