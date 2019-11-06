ANGOLA — The Angola Board of Public Works and Safety and Star Educational Media Network will continue a conversation from Monday during a board meeting about the possible sale of a small parcel of city property at 430 W. C.R. 300N that currently houses a radio tower erected by Trine University.
The tower was erected for use for the university’s 88.3 WEAX radio station. In 2007, the city and the university entered into an agreement for the university to erect, maintain and use the radio tower on the city property in an indefinite lease of the property.
City Attorney Kim Shoup said he has been advised that the university has sold the station to a Christian broadcasting company.
“The question before the board tonight is whether to continue on with the new lessee, continue on by amending the terms with the new lessee or to terminate the lease all together,” Shoup said.
In the terms of the original lease between the city and Trine University, it is said the lease can be terminated in writing by either party at any time. Upon termination, Trine is to remove the tower and equipment.
Melissa Montana, president and CEO of Star Educational Media Network, spoke on behalf of the company, which is based in Fort Wayne.
“This is one of our communities that we love,” she said. “We have a frequency here already, 91.3.”
People had requested for years, she said, to be able to listen to Star 88.3 content when visiting the lakes, so when the opportunity arose years ago to get the 91.3 frequency, the company went for it.
“We heard that Trine was going dark with their frequency, it was an opportunity for us,” she said. “Since we’re already 88.3, this would give us a great opportunity to be 88.3 from south of Fort Wayne to the Michigan state line.”
Trine’s WEAX is now available online but no longer over the air.
Montana said they came into the agreement with the understanding that the lease for the tower on the property was at no cost, as no payments were required from Trine to the city when the lease was drafted for WEAX.
“This deal then came to the surface,” she said, “that you want to discuss this challenge with us being a Christian broadcast network.”
“We’re not asking for it to be free,” Montana said. “We just wanted you to know that we’re not here to ask for the same opportunity. We’d love to maybe discuss what that is and look at the budget that way it could be a business deal and you don’t have to worry about supporting a religious or Christian entity.”
Mayor Richard Hickman said, in his mind, separation of church and state comes to mind and he wondered if that would apply in this scenario.
Shoup said it does apply.
“It’s not illegal or unconstitutional for a municipality to have a contact or arrangement with a Christian or other religious entity,” he said. “However, the First Amendment of the Constitution, the establishment clause, which prohibits government from establishing a religion which has been interpreted many, many times over the years to mean supporting in any way a religion or religious viewpoints.”
He continued saying if the city deals with a religious entity, the city then has to deal with other religious entities in the same way.
“If we were to continue a lease with a Christian broadcast company, a very strong argument could be made by other religions that want to broadcast on city property and use city facilities, so we would be opening a big door there,” Shoup said. “If we said no, we just have one space we can do this in, we would probably be sued for discrimination.”
Montana said the goal is to be able to continue providing family-friendly, safe broadcasting. They do not want to put the city or community in jeopardy.
Board member Dave Olson said while he agrees the community needs the services, he doesn’t want to see the city put in jeopardy from groups that disagree.
Greg Case, engineer with Broadcast Technical Engineering, asked if hypothetically, if someone else owned the tower and had a lease agreement with the city and then rented space to Star, how would it work.
Shoup said the provision in the lease allowing either party to terminate the lease at any time, the city could in that instance terminate the lease to avoid dealing with the issue.
“It’s a bit difficult to immediately move the station,” Case said.
If it came down to moving the station because an agreement couldn’t be reached, Case said it would require contacting the Federal Communications Commission, studies and other work that would be a longer process.
Shoup said the law does recognize and allow government to work with educational entities, like Trine.
When Montana pointed out that Star’s license is also an educational license, as their name is Star Educational Media Network, Shoup said it’s no question that Star is indeed a non-profit, Christian entity.
Case brought up that other municipalities have, in the past, sold the small piece of land that a tower sits on, asking if that could be an option.
“We’re open to discussion on that,” said Hickman. “We would have to bring our water superintendent into the discussion.”
A water tower’s close proximity to the radio tower would need to be considered and access to it, if the land is to sell.
“We would be honored to have that discussion,” Montana said.
She said they would like to get a discussion on the calendar sooner than later, as the FCC is already on them to get the ball rolling.
The Board of Works meets again Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.