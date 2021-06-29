Three people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Monday and Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Matthew A. Burelison, 32, of Lane 285A Crooked Lake, arrested at home on a fugitive warrant.
• Amber E. Dearduff, 33, of the 1000 block of West Tilmore Drive, Muncie, arrested at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging felony theft and failure to appear in court and misdemeanor theft.
• Dale A. Schrock, 21, of the 14000 block of County Road 36, Goshen, arrested on Lane 570 Lake James on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.