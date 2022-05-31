FREMONT — The Fremont Memorial Day Parade took place along Toledo Street on Monday.
The parade included town favorites like the Fremont Police Department cars and officers, the Fremont Fire Department trucks and volunteer firefighters, the Fremont Legion motorcycle riders, the local Boy Scout troops and the local Girl Scout troops.
The parade ended with a Memorial Day ceremony in front of the flags at the Fremont Legion Post 257.
The ceremony included the playing of “Taps,” by Fremont High School band student Olivia Dirig and the singing of, “The Star Spangled Banner,” by Fremont High School choir student Kaitlynn McGurik.
A rifle salute by the Fremont American color guard was performed in honor of America’s brave soldiers who lost their lives.
Fremont Legion commander Tom Hamilton led introductions for the ceremony and speaker John Custer. Custer is the Fremont Legion current adjutant and former commander.
Custer honored multiple Fremont Legion members and most notably American fallen heroes.
“Not only are these perverse men and women forever our hearts, but for those who knew them they are forever young,” said Custer.
A gathering took place after the ceremony with complementary hot dogs, chips, popsicles and drinks.
