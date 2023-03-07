ANGOLA — Steuben County is going to look into possibly getting rid of a variety of small parcels it owns in order to put them back on the tax rolls.
The move came on Monday after the Steuben County Board of Commissioners considered a request to sell a parcel of land at West Otter Lake.
“We have a number of inquiries from people wanting to purchase or have the county turn over to them not just this one but a variety of, a number of properties,” said Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners. “This particular parcel, why do we even own it?”
The parcel in question wasn’t identified other than to say it was at West Otter Lake.
A simple search on the county’s Geographic Information System showed the Steuben County Board of Commissioners owning 126 parcels in the county. One listed at West Otter Lake was a vacant, channel-front lot measuring 90-by-73-feet.
The county acquired it on Sept. 12, 2001, for $10,000, records show. The property is on Lane 101 West Otter Lake, on a channel that’s accessed off of U.S. 20.
Howard requested the auditor’s staff to work with the county’s GIS provider to identify the properties it owns. The county will then study whether it needs the properties or should sell them.
There are some properties the county owns that are obvious, like all of the land and buildings on the county’s office campus in downtown Angola. There’s the highway department’s land and buildings along C.R. 200W and the land adjacent to it, stretching from C.R. 200N, south to Interstate 69. There’s the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake and the park at Clear Lake.
The county also owns at least one nature preserve, Charles McClue Nature Reserve, on C.R. 400N.
There was a time when Surveyor Larry Gilbert, now deceased, acquired small parcels across the county in order to access ditches or rights of way on legal drains in order to provide maintenance.
There are also properties that the county ends up owning because of taxes not being paid.
Nonetheless, Howard wants to take a look at the county’s property inventory and determine whether some of them can be sold and put back on the tax rolls.
“These are, quite honestly, pieces of property that are not bring in any tax dollars,” Howard said.
How the county unloads the properties is another matter. The typical method of selling a government-owned property in Indiana requires getting two appraisals then selling the it for the average of the two values.
However, paying for two appraisals for small parcels could get costly, along with other requirements that go along with selling land, such as title insurance, surveys and the like.
Also, if a particular piece of property is valued at more than $30,000, it requires approval of the county council in order to sell it.
“We do have a way of getting rid of these without having to go through the formal process,” Howard said.
The county can determine a value of a property by using staff who are trained in such matters. Many properties are already listed on the county’s GIS system with particular values based on information provided by the Steuben County Assessor’s Office.
County Attorney Don Stuckey said the county could advertise a property for sale in a legal notice then accept bids. In order to save the county some money in advertising, Stuckey said the county should sell many properties at the same time.
