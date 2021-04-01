Nine people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Breana L. Bowditch, 32, of the 9300 block of West Territorial Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested in the 200 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Kathleen T. Clausen, 43, of the 600 block of East Broad Street, arrested in the 00 block of East S.R. 120, on a charge of felony domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction.
• Kevin R. Collins, 33, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 750W, Orland, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on two charges of misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Alize M. DeGraw, 20, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested in the 3800 block of North S.R. 127, on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Christopher E. Knight, 56, of the 100 block of North C.R. 1050W, arrested on the south bound entrance ramp at the 348 mile marker of Interstate 69 on a charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device violation.
• Joshua S. Robertson, 31, of the 200 block of West Garfield Street, Ashley, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony escape.
• Jemeire V. Stiles, 31, of the 2900 block of Marshall Street, Grand Rapids, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Joshua E. Williams, 40, of the 10000 block of East C.R. 750S, Wolcottville, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging a felony fugitive.
• Zane M. Wood, 34, of the 1300 block of North Lima Road, Kendallville, arrested in the 3800 block of North S.R. 127 on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor domestic battery.
