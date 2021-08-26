ANGOLA — The Steuben County Democratic party will host its annual dinner on Sept. 10 at Selman Timber Frame Pavilion in Angola Commons Park and it will feature the newly minted Indiana State Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl.
The social hour begins with a cash bar at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Keynote remarks will be delivered by Schmuhl, who managed the 2020 presidential campaign of then South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is now U.S. Secretary of Transportation Secretary.
Also delivering remarks will be Angola Mayor Dick Hickman and Third District congressional candidate John Stevens.
Steuben County Democratic Chair Judy Rowe said the venue was chosen for a couple of reasons.
“Our concerns about public safety are rising in tandem with the rapid rise of COVID contagion in the county. Although the vast majority of our attendees will be vaccinated, the outdoor venue seemed like the only responsible option,” Rowe said. “And what better place for Democrats to gather than in a building bearing the name of our beloved Angola Mayor Bill Selman.”
The longtime Democratic mayor will be honored in the evening’s program.
Selman was the second Democrat to serve as mayor and the first to win multiple terms, having been first elected in 1991 then reelected in 1995 and 1999.
Selman died in office in February 2001 and was replaced through a Democratic caucus by Hickman in March 2001, who has served ever since. Hickman is the longest-serving mayor in Angola’s history.
Tickets for the event are $20 and are available online at steubendem.com. Tickets can also be reserved via Facebook at steubendems, email steubendem@gmail.com, or call/text 668-7100. Credit cards are accepted or checks can be mailed to Steuben County Democrats, P.O. Box 922, Angola IN 46703.
