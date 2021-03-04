ANGOLA — Though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Trine University from holding its annual Scholarship Gala in person, donors have made sure students will not suffer from its absence.
To date, the university has raised more than $1.3 million through the Trine University 2021 Gala Fund, set up to replace funds that normally would have been contributed at the elegant event. The amount includes a $300,000 match for Books and Beyond scholarships from Trine board chair alumnus Rick L. James and his wife, Vicki L. James, and The James Foundation.
“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the many alumni and friends who have supported Trine students during this effort,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president. “Though we were disappointed that we were unable to gather in person, we all recognize that student need has been even more acute during this pandemic. We are grateful for everyone who has stepped up to help keep a Trine education affordable for our deserving students.”
Since its inception in 2004, the Scholarship Gala has raised millions of dollars for Trine University student scholarships. Scholarship funds are a critical part of allowing students to attend Trine, which awarded more than $36 million in institutional aid in 2019-20.
Books and Beyond Scholarships, a key part of the effort, supports Trine students with unexpected expenses that may not be covered by traditional financial aid, including textbooks, technology or travel expenses.
The university plans to host the Scholarship Gala as an in-person event in 2022.
