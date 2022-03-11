ANGOLA — Kristi Steffen, of Four Seasons Design & Remodeling, is now one of the select group of professionals nationwide to earn the Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist designation, identifying her as an interior designer with the skills and knowledge necessary to remodel or modify a home to meet the unique needs of the older population, disabled owners or their visitors.
The National Association of Home Builders, in partnership with the AARP and NAHB Research Center, created the CAPS program, which includes training and education on the technical, business management and customer service skills essential to compete in the fastest-growing segment of the residential remodeling industry — home modifications for aging-in-place.
“I look forward to helping homeowners in our area make the changes they need to enable them to live in their homes for a long, long time,” said Steffen. Steffen has been with Four Seasons for more than 8 years and has 32 years of experience in the industry.
CAPS graduates include remodelers, builders, designers, architects, occupational therapists and others who help homeowners remain in their homes safely, independently and comfortably as they age.
In three days of coursework, the CAPS curriculum incorporates market demographics, communication techniques, marketing, common barriers and solutions, building codes and standards, product ideas and resources and business management.
CAPS program graduates are required to maintain their designation by attending continuing education programs and/or participating in community service projects.
For additional information about the CAPS program, visit www.nahb.org/caps. For more information about Four Seasons Design & Remodeling, Inc. visit craftsman-design.com or call 665-2772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.