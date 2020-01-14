ANGOLA — Students seeking to enroll in Trine University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program now have an easier application process, the university said in a press release.
The university is now accepting applications through the Physical Therapist Centralized Application Service, a service of the American Physical Therapy Association. Located at ptcas.org, the service allows applicants to use a single application and one set of materials to apply to multiple DPT programs.
Trine is now accepting DPT applications for the fall 2020 semester.
“Applicants will benefit from a streamlined, consistent process for uploading transcripts, letters of recommendation and other required materials, while the DPT program will benefit from reduced data entry and analysis burdens, as analytics can be obtained directly from PTCAS,” said Jenna Encheff, director of Trine’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program. “Transitioning to PTCAS also will significantly increase exposure of Trine University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program to a broader spectrum of qualified and diverse candidates. Overall, implementing PTCAS will increase the ease and efficiency of the application and admissions process for a larger pool of students interested in Trine’s DPT.”
Applicants who apply through PTCAS submit a completed application including biographical data, institutions attended, academic course history, physical therapy observation hours, list of reference providers, work experiences, extracurricular activities, honors, professional licenses and a personal essay.
The Doctor of Physical Therapy program, the first established at Trine, is an intensive three-year, full-time program that prepares graduates to sit for licensure and practice in a clinical setting. The program consists of lectures, labs and clinical education with an emphasis on real patient care experiences.
Students complete didactic and practical learning in the university’s Health Sciences Education Center on the Parkview Randallia campus in Fort Wayne. The program partners with many local health providers, including Parkview Health and Lutheran Health Network, for clinical education during the first two years of the program as well as full-time internships in the final year.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 34% growth in the number of physical therapists needed through 2024, and reports the median salary in 2015 was $84,020.
For more information about Trine’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program, visit trine.edu/dpt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.