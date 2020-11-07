Saturday
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday
• Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County Board, library, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 4 p.m. Pre-agenda meeting.
• Angola Plan Commission, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m.
• Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6 p.m. Departments, 5:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County 4-H Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District Board, HRSD building, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners, Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Board, district office, 2330 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 6 p.m. Executive board, 5 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewer District Board, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, Steuben Community Center, multipurpose room, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.