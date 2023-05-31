BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights Community Schools is looking for a new board member to fill a vacancy coming on Monday in the Millgrove District.
Brook German, board president, is leaving the board effective Monday, said information provided by Superintendent Jeff Reed.
A special meeting of the board will be held on Thursday, June 15, during which candidates for the position will be interviewed. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
After the interviews the board will determine who will fill the vacancy.
People interested in filling the vacancy should contact Reed by Friday, June 9. People should include a statement of interest and contact information.
The successful candidate will join the existing board that's made up of Todd Perkins, vice president; Mike Howe, secretary; and members Heather Culler and Aaron Pfafman.
