ANGOLA — Angola High School’s graduating class of 2022 had their graduation ceremony on Thursday evening in the main gymnasium of Angola High School.
Although the graduating class only had 171 students, the gymnasium was filled top to bottom with family and friends.
The senior class was dressed to the nines with their own unique styles under their satin looking polyester violet caps and gowns.
Maddison Sulier, the class president of the Angola High School Class of 2022, welcomed her class to their graduation ceremony.
“High school has been an unforgettable experience for all of us...we will forever share a common bond as members of Angola High School’s Class of 2022,” said Sulier.
The packed gymnasium was silent as Sulier continued her speech.
“As president of the senior class, I would like to congratulate all of you as we take a step into the next stages of our lives,” said Sulier.
Angola High School Principal Travis Heavin remarked that the rank for the top of the Angola High School Class of 2022 was close and came down to the final weeks of school.
The valedictorian of the Angola High School Class of 2022 is Ellory Aldred.
The salutatorian of the Angola High School Class of 2022 is Marcus Miller.
“From the first day (of high school) we were told it would pass within a blink of an eye,” said Miller as he started his speech.
Aldred said that they now have the great, “opportunity to step out of our comfort zones and explore.”
She ended her valedictorian speech with, “passion is the universal key to achieving new heights.”
Heavin thanked the faculty and staff of Angola High School saying, “these seniors would not be here without all of you.”
“We are proud of our school and our community,” said Heavin.
Heavin has been the principal of Angola High School for 10 years. He said having graduation on a Thursday instead of a Sunday allows the graduates to have the weekend to celebrate with their families.
“I have learned from all of you,” said Heavin. “I feel fortunate to have been your principal for the last 10 years.”
Angola High School Class of 2022 vice president Kathryn Baker thanked her class in her farewell speech for all of their hard work.
“High school is hard,” said Baker. “We finally made it!”
Baker invited them all to stand and move their tassels from left to right and then the entire class instinctively tossed their caps into the air with the joy of their accomplishment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.