LAKE JAMES — Pokagon State Park is joining other state parks across Indiana in welcoming back guests, particularly campers, with a special Welcome Back Weekend on May 1-2.
"We have some fun, adventure-type programs on the schedule — perfect for welcoming back visitors and kicking off the camping season," said Nicky Ball, interpretive naturalist at Pokagon.
Children under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Here's what's happening:
All weekend
Welcome back rally: This rally scavenger hunt will have you searching Pokagon State Park and Trine State Recreation Area for popular attractions — and some hidden gems! Each destination you photograph will earn points toward prizes. Rally packet pick-up will be available outside the Nature Center starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 30. The rally must be completed by 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 2 to claim a prize.
Saturday, May 1
9 a.m.— Hell's Point Challenge. Put your endurance to the test by completing the Hell’s Point Challenge — a hiking route that links 8 miles of Pokagon’s trails! In this guided version, the naturalist will do the navigating for you. Finishers will receive a souvenir sticker and water bottle. This trail is moderate to rugged and typically takes 3-4 hours to complete. Participation is limited. To reserve a spot, call the Nature Center at 833-3506.
3-4 p.m.—Smokey Bear Meet and Greet: Head to the Campground Amphitheater to meet Smokey Bear! Take photos and pick up some Smokey swag from the park staff, while supplies last.
9:00 p.m.— Denizens of the Dark: On this guided 1.5-mile hike learn about native nocturnal animals and why they prefer the park after dark. Participation is limited. To reserve a spot, please call the Nature Center at 833-3506. Participants will receive meeting location and other details once registered.
Sunday, May 2
Free Fishing Day! Indiana residents do not need a fishing license on May 2.
8:30 a.m.—Warbler walk: Join park naturalists and Friends of Pokagon volunteers on a guided walk to look for warblers during their spring migration. Along the way, other native birds and wildlife might be encountered. Participation is limited. To reserve a spot, call the Nature Center at 833-3506.
2 p.m.— Trail Ride at Trine SRA: Volunteers from Fort Wayne’s Summit City Bicycle and Fitness will share trail riding fundamentals including safety tips, trail etiquette and riding techniques. Then practice your new skills on a beginner-friendly, 2-mile trail ride. Participants must bring their own bike and helmets are required. The program is open to all ages, but those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participation is limited. To reserve a spot, call the Nature Center at 833-3506.
