ANGOLA — Come and enjoy good food, talking with neighbors and more on Friday at the fifth annual National Night Out from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Great Wall Buffet, 101 Calvary Lane.
Participants of all ages are welcome to attend and share a story about their neighborhood. Participants are also welcome to bring a musical instrument to play.
“This is about meeting your neighbors and celebrating the great community and law enforcement officers we have here in Angola,” said Cheryl Skiba-Jones, neighborhood watch volunteer. “Everyone is important and can play a part in watching out for their neighbors, participating in our Dog Walker program and joining NextDoor.com, the online network for neighbors to communicate, share photos of their pets, learn safety tips and more.”
Police Chief Stu Hamblen and his neighbors will observe National Night Out in their neighborhood on Tuesday, the traditional date to celebrate.
Reservations for the Friday dinner are not required. People may R.S.V.P. to 665-3929, which is appreciated. Participants will pay for the cost of their own meal. Children younger than 3 years of age are free.
