Thursday, June 18
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m. Work session.
Monday, June 22
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment commission, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 23
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 25
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, June 26
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
