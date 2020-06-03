Woman arrested
ANGOLA — Amber N. McCoy, 32, of the 1000 block of West Maumee Street, was arrested Tuesday shortly before midnight in the 1000 block of West State Street in Pleasant Lake by a Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy following a complaint made to Steuben County 911 around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday. She was booked into the Steuben County Jail on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for allegedly making unreasonable noise.
