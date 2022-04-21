Three people arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Anton J. Balsis III, 30, of Lane 150 Hamilton Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Stacy L. Pingry, 47, of Lane 271 Hamilton Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior conviction within the past 10 years.
• Heather M. Steele, 42, of the 1400 block of Aster Street, Logansport, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.