ANGOLA — After numerous discussions about the need for facility improvements dating to January, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees took concrete action Tuesday to bring the work closer to starting.
The Board authorized Superintendent Brent Wilson to sign a letter of intent with EMCOR Construction Services Midwest, a division of Shambaugh & Sons, a nationally recognized mechanical/electrical/process specialty contractor. ECS Midwest would be the general contractor for project, bidding out portions of the work to other contractors.
“They put everything under what is called an ‘energy savings bond,’ so we can use them and we avoid the architect fees,” Wilson said at Tuesday’s meeting. “They go out and take care of all the bids for us with all of the subcontractors.”
“It’s really a great way to do it.”
MSD has identified several needed facility improvements, including replacing three roofs, upgrading the security cameras in all of the district’s buildings, making upgrades to the football field’s lighting and the outdoor track surface.
“Right now the roofs are the priority,” Wilson said. “We’d love to get the bonds issued. The next step of course is the bond issue and we’ll keep the Board up to date on that and be bringing you all those proposals.”
The Board’s approval comes after the seven-member body discussed the possibility of issuing general obligation bonds to pay for the upgrades at its last meeting on March 16. At that meeting, and again on Tuesday, Wilson emphasized that that the ideal timing for a project like the one proposed is right now.
“It’s a great time to move forward with the general obligation bonds; interest rates are cheap,” he said.
Some of the work, including the much-needed security camera upgrades, could begin as early as this next school year, although the bigger improvements could take longer.
“If we sell the bonds later in the summer, really in the fall, we could start work on the security cameras during the school year,” Wilson said. “We’re really excited about that.”
Wilson mentioned a recent incident that pointed at the need.
“We did have some vandalism a month ago and our camera system just wasn’t able to identify who it was, so we need to get that system upgraded and get more cameras around the perimeter of the buildings so we can identify those types of things,” he said. “It’s just what we need for security.”
Wilson told board members during the March meeting that the district currently has the capacity to borrow up to $5.575 million without needing to hold a referendum. It would be a tax exempt bond, likely with an interest rate between 1%-1.5%.
If a general obligation bond is issued, MSD would have three years to spend the bond money, meaning three years to complete any projects.
There was talk earlier this year of redoing the track and possibly the football field, but Wilson said Tuesday those items would likely have to be rolled into a separate bond in the future because they couldn’t be justified as energy savings measures.
