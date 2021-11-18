ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. There were no arrests on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Glen F. Dent, 58, of the 6200 block of North Wheeling Avenue, Muncie, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Ronnie L. Gipple, 53, of the 6000 block of Orland Road, Arrested on C.R. 200N east of C.R. 200W, on a warrant alleging felony habitual traffic offender and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Juan R. Quintana, 33, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at east of the intersection of C.R. 200N and C.R. 200W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Nyla N. Stanford, 25, of the 6100 block of Georgetown Road, Indianapolis, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Clayton D. Whitcomb, 24, of the 200 block of Ellerman Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor warrant.
