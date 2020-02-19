ANGOLA — Steuben County and DeKalb County officials are going to put their heads together to come up with a concrete plan to address safety issues at the intersection of Old Highway 27 and C.R. 800S.
Steuben County Highway Department Engineer Jen Sharkey said the solution to the problems — mainly visibility for motorists — looks like it will be reconstruction of the intersection.
“Right now it looks like reconstructing that intersection might be the best way to go,” Sharkey told the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Steuben Commissioners want to meet sooner than later with their counterparts from DeKalb County to try to come up with a solution. Typically the county that’s on the north side of a shared road, one that divides two counties, takes care of expenses for the road. In this instance, the impact extends well south of the Steuben County line.
Sharkey said it’s possible that federal highway safety funds might be available, but an agreement with DeKalb County needs to be in place before she starts chasing grant dollars.
“There is an opportunity for highway safety funds this fall,” Sharkey said, which necessitates meeting soon with DeKalb County. If grant money were acquired, the local match would be 10% of the total cost with the federal government picking up 90%.
In recent weeks the Steuben County Highway Department has installed flashing lights at the intersection on the three sides it controls. There are red flasher warning signs and flashers at the stop signs that control traffic from eastbound and westbound C.R. 800S (S.R.4 on the DeKalb or south side of the road).
For southbound traffic that’s headed into DeKalb County, yellow flashing lights have been installed to alert motorists to the upcoming intersection. Also, a suggested speed limit sign of 40 mph for the intersection has been installed for the southbound traffic on the Steuben side of the road.
Sharkey said there’s a skew in the intersection that needs to be dealt with.
“It’s not that (motorists are) not stopping,” Sharkey said in January.
It is said the most difficult point of entry for the intersection is eastbound traffic along C.R. 800S. Because of the layout of the intersection and obstructions on the north and south sides of the road, people are having difficulty seeing, often leading to wrecks.
There’s also study underway about a possible four-way stop or signal lights at the intersection, though officials have not been too keen on that idea.
