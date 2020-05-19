ANGOLA — The Steuben County 4-H Fair Board weighed its options Monday night.
With the documentation, information and considerations presented during the Zoom meeting, the board voted to wait until Thursday to decide how this year's fair will be offered in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two main options are to have the fair in-person, with attendance likely limited to 4-H'ers and their immediate families, or virtually, with judging through reports, photographs and video.
The 16 fair board members in attendance did not immediately agree on the format of the fair, but they voted unanimously to hold another meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Steuben County 4-H Educator Tami Mosier met with eight other Purdue Extension youth educators Monday morning. She said numerous concerns were broached, such as the number of older citizens that attend and the possibility of angry displays due to the requirement for personal protection equipment.
"I think a lot of counties are going to try to do it in person," Mosier said. Noble and LaGrange counties' fair boards are scheduled to meet on Wednesday.
Purdue Extension announced Friday that county 4-H fairs can occur after Purdue University restrictions on face-to-face events end June 30. During their meeting Monday morning, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved the fair being held in July. It is scheduled for July 17-23.
On July 4, Indiana will move into the final phase of the Back on Track schedule to ease out of a shutdown that started in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Purdue's restrictions have consistently been stricter than the state's, and rules governing fairs are many, said Mosier. She provided the board with a lengthy document covering protocol for all stages of the fair process. They include sterilizing surfaces and bathrooms, a registration for contact tracing, no overnight stays by animals or humans and masks worn at all times by everyone.
Mosier also provided a 30-page document from Steuben County Emergency Management. It explains social distancing protocol during unexpected emergencies, for example, a tornado during the swine show.
If the fair was to be held in person, Mosier described a "show-and-go format" in which animals are brought only the day of the show and kept in the owner's trailer. Barn stalls would be used only as needed.
While the fair would most likely be closed to the public and limited to those family members and volunteers needed to allow the 4-H'ers to show their animals, some board members urged the experience for 10-year members and other older students who have already had numerous experiences taken away through the stay-at-home order.
Steuben County Commissioner Jim Crowl, the commissioners' representative on the fair board, spoke in favor of a streamlined fair for 4-H'ers and their families.
"I think we can pull this off," Crowl said. "I think we can come out of this much stronger in years to come."
There would probably be no entertainment or food stands, but the work the youth have done could be brought to a conclusion with hands-on fanfare.
Board member Derek Craig said it has been "heartbreaking" for students and parents to see school and social traditions canceled this year. He said it will be a bright point if Steuben County 4-H can offer even "a sliver of a fair."
There was a brief discussion about postponing the fair. Mosier said an August fair has been prohibited because it would compete with the Indiana State Fair. In September, children would be back to school and market animals would be sold.
The alternative is a virtual fair. Some of the board members noted that if there is a spike in coronavirus cases, the health department or state authorities may reissue restrictions against public events.
"I need to plan for virtual no matter what," said Mosier. "I want to be ready."
