DeKalb chooses homeland security director
AUBURN — Jason Meek will become the new director of homeland security for DeKalb County, starting Thursday.
Meek has been serving as deputy director of the agency for 11 years. Monday morning, DeKalb County Commissioners hired him for the top job with an annual salary of $53,598.
The previous director, Roger Powers, recently took the post of chief deputy sheriff for DeKalb County after 13 years leading homeland security.
Meek has served as a captain with the Angola Fire Department for 18 years, and he will continue in that role.
Teen declared cancer-free after long battle
ASHLEY — The community rallied for Olivia Stoy to make a bone marrow transplant possible a year ago.
Last month, Olivia rang a bell at Riley Hospital for Children, signaling her remission the end to a long, complex cancer journey.
Family and friends gathered at Tom and Megan Stoy’s home in rural Steuben County to celebrate Olivia’s cancer-free designation.
“I want to thank everybody that has helped me throughout my journey,” Olivia said as guests began arriving at her family’s country home. There were balloons, food and a 4-H fair favorite — ice cream from the Future Farmers of America machine.
Olivia, 15, was diagnosed with T lymphoblastic lymphoma three years ago. She received a bone marrow transplant from her brother, Preston, in late July 2018.
Waterloo responds to feral cat population
WATERLOO — Residents of Waterloo will start a trap-neuter-return program to control a growing population of feral cats.
An estimated 45 people came to a meeting about the cats Tuesday evening at the town’s historic train depot.
“I think it was a good turnout. They were quite happy with the result,” said Pam Howard, deputy town manager, who led the meeting.
Eleven people volunteered to work with the program, Howard said. Some will focus on raising money, others will trap cats, and still others will take the cats to a veterinary office to be spayed or neutered.
Howard estimates that well over 100 feral cats are roaming Waterloo — concentrated in the south-central section of town between Center and Wayne streets.
Northeastern Center selects new chief executive
KENDALLVILLE — The Northeastern Center has selected Steve Howell as its next CEO as he transitions into the role this fall.
On Wednesday, the Northeastern Center Board of Directors, led by President Eva Merkel, announced that Howell has been selected as the new CEO and will take over the position from retiring CEO Jerry Hollister, effective Sept. 30. Howell currently serves as the center’s chief clinical officer
Howell has been employed by Northeastern Center since 1993, and he has been the chief clinical officer at the agency since 2006. Personnel Committee Chair Sarah Dreibelbis indicated that Howell was selected for the position after an extensive candidate search by an outside recruiting firm.
Retiring CEO Jerry Hollister has been with Northeastern Center since 1977 and was appointed as CEO in 1989.
Northeastern Center has been providing community mental health services in Noble, LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties since 1977.
DeKalb committee studying vote centers
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Election Board is seeking input from DeKalb County voters on vote centers.
In June, the DeKalb County Council passed a resolution approving DeKalb County as a vote center county, and a bipartisan committee has been formed to study the matter.
The three-member county Election Board, consisting of DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright and representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties, will make the final decision on whether to move to vote centers. The election board’s decision must be unanimous.
Currently, on Election Day in DeKalb County, voters can cast their ballots at their assigned precincts. The vote center model would allow voters to cast their ballots at any vote center location throughout the county.
Steuben man named Sagamore of the Wabash
INDIANAPOLIS — Clear Lake resident Tyson Johnston was presented a Sagamore of the Wabash award on Friday.
Johnston was honored for his nearly 27 years of full-time service to the Indiana National Guard. He recently retired from the Guard. He left recently to start a new career with Stryker Instruments.
In his career with the Guard, Johnston served most recently as a sergeant major in state operations. In his part-time role as a guardsman, Johnston was a sergeant major in charge of troop command.
Until 2006, the award was the highest honor a governor of Indiana could bestow, a personal tribute usually given to those who rendered distinguished service.
to the state or to the governor.
