ANGOLA — One person was injured following a single-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon that saw a Chevrolet Silverado crash into the side of a building on the campus of the Angola Assembly of God.
Patrolman Brian Snyder of the Angola Police Department said as of 3:45 p.m. Thursday there was not a cause for the crash.
Steuben County Emergency Medical Service took one male patient to a Fort Wayne hospital after he was removed from the vehicle. The extent of his injuries was not available. Identity of the man had not been released as of early Thursday evening.
The crash was not into the main church building, located at 1405 Williams St., but the one just north of the main building.
The building, which includes a kitchen and other meeting space, was not occupied at the time of the crash.
Water and gas lines to the building had to be shut off. The first responders to the scene said they could smell natural gas. Standing water could be seen in the building from broken pipes.
Responding to the incident were crews from the Angola Fire Department, Angola Police Department, NIPSCO, Steuben County REMC, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Steuben County EMS, Angola Building Commissioner Scott Lehman, city of Angola Water Department and Bill’s Professional Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.