FREMONT — It was a standing room only as parents echoed a demand for transparency and freedom of choice with their students' education.
After Fremont Community School Board of Trustees held an executive session last week after only 6-hours notice to the public, parents flooded the administration building Thursday, eagerly waiting for their chance to be heard as board members discussed each line item on the agenda.
A long line of people awaited the opening of the meeting. In order to get the crowd into the board room, it took about 10 minutes.
As Board of Trustees President Laura McLatcher read from the agenda, she called out line item No. 7, “Student Safety Protocol,” and quickly interrupted Superintendent Bill Stitt to address the audience.
“There will not be any voting on this, this evening,” she said. “Listening to, of course, discussion from the general public that came in.”
McLatcher said the board would then, “take (into consideration) all of your considerations, ideas and so forth.”
Stitts followed with, “I know many of you are here tonight because of posts on Facebook and other media posts. Be rest assured that the board, the school board, and the entire faculty and staff are doing everything that we can to make sure our students stay in-person instruction.”
Stitt said the district supports the choices of all its students and staff whether they choose to wear a mask and that the district is taking all necessary precautions including “social distancing and good hygiene” to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The first audience member to speak was Tara Hagemeister, a new parent in the Fremont School District.
“Mask wearing has been a thing for a while now and I understand it but I think it should be left up to freedom of choice, I’m very pro-freedom of choice," she said. "I don’t think it stops anything I think we’ve seen that with other schools shutting down that have implemented mask-wearing since the very beginning. Also, my only other concern is, if your hands are tied with the federal funding because I know that you had to put a plan in place when you applied for the federal funding and I know that is a lot of stipulations that go along with it, mask mandates, wearing and procedures and those are my biggest concerns: that you’ve already made up your mind because of federal funding.”
Stitt followed up with the district back-to-school plan saying, “we will continue to quarantine students and staff members with positive test results.”
One community member and parent in the audience asked the board, “There are guidelines around open and closed school board meetings and there, according to the newspaper article, were specific codes and it sounds like we ignored those guidelines or those rules. So, is it picking and choosing?
McLatcher responded, “We’ve never been in violation. Meetings are always open so when we scheduled that executive meeting last week we were in compliance. When we have a discussion it’s not that we are hiding anything from you.”
On Wednesday The Herald Republican filed with the Indiana Public Access Counselor a formal complaint against the school district, alleging it violated two provisions of the Indiana Open Door Law in its Aug. 19 meeting.
Speaking on the other side of the COVID mask argument was Chief Medical Officer at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Dr. Todd C. Rumsey.
“The rules today are different than they were three months ago. The delta variant is an incredibly different being than what we had a year ago. One percent of the kids that get COVID Delta will be hospitalized and .01% will die and those are the kids that have obesity, diabetes (and) asthma," Rumsey said.
“A study released by the CDC showed that teachers are infecting teachers, not students,” Fremont parent Amy Baker said. “We played along last year because we didn’t know but now we do. As an adult, you have options to protect yourself if you choose, but we have to stop telling the kids that it’s their responsibility to protect the adults. I know we don’t have to do this. It’s a recommendation, not a requirement. I think we get those terms confused.”
