Tuesday, Oct. 19
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 25
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, district offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, pre-agenda meeting, 4 p.m.
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, special meeting, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, district offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
• Steuben County Plan Commission, site survey, 7 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, site survey, 7 a.m.
