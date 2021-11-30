ANGOLA — A Fort Wayne man was arrested Monday night in the 3200 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
Matthew K. Davidhizer, 36, was booked into the Steuben County Jail following the arrest by an Angola Police officer.
It was the only arrested recorded on Monday. Formal charges, if any, will be filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.