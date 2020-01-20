ANGOLA — Maria Davis is the Outstanding Arts Advocate of the year as presented by Arts United, Fort Wayne.
Davis, the Angola downtown services coordinator, received the award Saturday at a ceremony held at the Arts United Center, Fort Wayne, after being nominated by the Downtown Angola Coalition.
Davis was one of seven nominees in an 11-county region that includes all of northeast Indiana for the award that recognizes an individual, organization, business or foundation that has made significant contributions to the promotion or development of one or more arts and cultural organizations in Northeast Indiana.
“This is very well deserved when you realize our emphasis on the arts is less than a year and a half old,” said Angola Mayor Richard Hickman, who was present Saturday for Davis’s award. “It’s especially gratifying for our city when its awarded by an arts group that has been functioning for years.”
Hickman said he is very proud of Davis, who works extremely hard being not only an advocate for arts but also for the downtown area and the city of Angola as a whole.
She was up against stiff competition, and Hickman called the award very well deserved.
“She doesn’t do it for the recognition,” he said. “In fact, she would rather not get recognition. She does it strictly for her love for Angola.”
Colleen Everage, a DAC member, said Davis was the wheelhouse behind creating an arts festival in Angola and the Hometown Collaboration Initiative, out of which the Mayor’s Arts Council was born and then led into the Sculptures Angola project.
“Gallery 900’s opening show, Driven by Data, was Maria’s concept,” Everage said. “She is always working with community partners and her leadership is why initially Craig (Everage) and myself chose to volunteer in the downtown. I’m looking forward to more great things as she works with multicultural and diversity awareness through the arts.”
Pat Schlosser of the Downtown Angola Coalition was on the selection committee for the award and said she’s known since December that Davis was the recipient, but she kept it quiet for fear that Davis would find out before the awards ceremony.
“I told the mayor, Vivian Likes (city planner) and Mitch (Davis, Maria's husband) and that’s it,” she said. “Maria is so deserving and has done such a variety of things.”
Schlosser said she was not required to excuse herself from the discussion portion before a recipient was selected, so she was able to listen in on conversation about the nominees.
“I didn’t think it would happen because we’re such a small town,” she said. “But people were truly impressed, even Fort Wayne people, about what all is happening in Angola.”
Davis said while she knew she was nominated for the award, she really didn’t think she’d get it especially with the number of strong arts advocates in the 11-county region.
“I didn’t think with Angola as the new player we’d really be looked at,” she said. “But sometimes when you put in the work, you don’t realize what it means to others around you until someone points it out to you and makes you take note.”
Davis’s passion for the arts will continue as she enters the Fearless Freak Art Show in February at the Brokaw Movie House and as she teaches an art class at Cahoots Coffee Café in February about Martin Luther King Jr.
