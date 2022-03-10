ANGOLA — Registration is now open for summer courses at Trine University, with more than 100 classes available to students from any college at a reduced tuition rate.
Summer classes are ideal for any college student who wishes to enjoy the break between semesters and has time to retake a class or catch up on credits to stay on track. They also offer a way for those returning to school after some time to ease back into academics.
Courses in a variety of undergraduate subject areas will be open to all students and offered online. Trine will offer three sessions of classes, allowing students to get a jump on fall classes or concentrate on a single class.
Six-week classes will run from May 16 to June 25 and June 27 to Aug. 6, and 12-week classes will run from May 16 to Aug. 6.
For more information about summer courses, visit trine.edu/getahead or contact Renee Shipe, director of transfer pathways and evaluations, at 665-4241 or shiper@trine.edu.
