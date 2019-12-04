ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the Community Anti-Violence Alliance and an agreement for services with the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation during a regularly scheduled meeting held Monday.
The memorandum with CAVA is for $5,000 a year in 2019 and 2020 to assist CAVA with services offered to families in need and to show community support to federal and state governments of local stakeholders.
In November, the Angola Service and Budget Committee heard from CAVA Executive Director Lee David on the request for funds.
At that time, David said she was working on a grant application that looks for local stakeholders that are invested in the programs offered.
“I don’t ask for money unless we need it,” David said at that time.
David also said in the November meeting that this was the first time CAVA has asked to be on the city budget.
The agreement for services with the SCEDC, for the amount of $59,430, will commence on Jan. 1, 2020 and continues until Dec. 31 according to paperwork provided to the council.
Mike Landrum, workforce development director with the SCEDC, said they are pleased with the support from the city.
“This amount has been unchanged since 2016,” he said.
The Angola Common Council meets again on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
