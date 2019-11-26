ANGOLA — The English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation has pledged $500,000 to support the planned expansion of facilities for Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering and Computing.
The $10 million expansion, announced last year, will provide added space and resources for Trine’s growing engineering and computer science and information technology programs.
Mike Eikenberry, member of the foundation’s distribution committee, said the Trine project fits well with the EBM Foundation’s history of supporting projects that enhance the lives of youth and the northeast Indiana community.
“Economic and labor statistics point to a growing demand for STEM professionals, and Trine University has been a leader in providing STEM education for this region for well over 100 years,” Eikenberry said. “Trine’s expanding STEM programs not only provide youth with skills needed by the region’s employers, they help keep the Fort Wayne area and northeast Indiana competitive as a whole.”
The planned 39,800-square-foot expansion to Trine’s engineering and computing facilities will help prepare skilled professionals in high-tech areas such as hardware and software development, computer networking, cybersecurity and health informatics.
“We are so grateful for partners such as the English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation who are willing to invest in the future of this region and in the lives of young people who attend Trine University,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “With the demand for professionals in engineering and computer science, and with Trine’s proven record of developing career-ready alumni, more than 99% of whom are employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation, we know this generous grant will pay dividends for many years to come.”
Designs for the expansion feature state-of-the-art technology, flexible labs and classrooms, an active learning lab with a maker space to foster creativity, and bright, open spaces for collaboration and conversation, including a new gathering point and cafe available to the entire campus. The new area is intended to become a focal point at the center of campus and a showcase for student work.
Based in Fort Wayne, the English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation was established by Dr. Calvin English, the first medical director of the Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. English, a Fort Wayne native, was instrumental in the formation and success of Lincoln Life. The EBM Foundation continues his legacy of community enrichment for the city he loved.
The foundation gives primarily to cultural programs and programs for youth, but also supports higher education, hospitals, churches and religious organizations, social services, health and community development.
The pledge is part of Trine University’s $125 million Invest in Excellence campaign, which already has raised more than $111 million. For more information on supporting the campaign or the expansion, call 665-4114 or visit trine.edu/give.
